Legendary guitars on display at Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum through Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Guitars from music icons like John Lennon and Bob Dylan go on display today at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum downtown.

The pieces come from Julien's Auctions part of their "Music Icons" exhibit which runs Wednesday through Sunday.

Fans will have a chance to see the pieces before the collection heads to New York for the final exhibition and auction at the two day MUSIC ICONS blockbuster taking place May 29- 30 live at Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online at juliensauctions.com

The collection of guitars included in the exhibit includes:



John Lennon’s Lost 1965 Help! Album Framus 12-String Hootenanny Acoustic Guitar Found in an Attic After 50 Years

Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson’s Historic 1965 Fender Telecaster Guitar

Randy Bachman’s "American Woman" 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard Guitar

Steve Jones’ Sex Pistols 1974 Gibson Les Paul Custom Guitar

Mark Knopfler’s 1987 Gibson Chet Atkins Country Gentleman Guitar Signed by Chet Atkins to Benefit The King’s Trust

For those interested in bidding for a chance to win the pieces, registration is required. It can be done online before the sale at JuliensAuctions.com.