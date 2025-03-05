Legislation would revoke a student's drivers license if they're convicted on bullying charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the last few years, Tennessee lawmakers have strengthened the penalties against school bullies. Yet, the problem hasn't gotten much better.

That's why one Republican from East Tennessee wants to offer up a different type of punishment — one that could impact their ability to drive.

"I remember when I grew up, all I wanted to do is be 16 and get my driver’s license," said Rep. Lowell Russell, R-Venore, and the sponsor of the bill.

Russell is betting that's still true, that getting a driver's license is a huge milestone for most teenagers. A milestone he's willing to take away.

"So we added that we will suspend your driver’s license for one year if you are adjudicated in court for bullying," said Russell.

Court is the keyword there. The bullying or cyberbullying issue would have to be severe enough to be prosecuted.

Under Tennessee law, that's if an accused bully physically harms another student or the student's property, causes emotional distress or creates a hostile educational environment.

"It’s a delinquent act so it’s up to the judge’s discretion," said Rep. Russell.

The bill states that if a student isn't old enough to drive, a judge could also delay their ability to get a license by a year.

A Democrat is worried that this well-intended bill may have even worse consequences.

"The saying is — idle hands are the devil’s workshop," said Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville.

Powell thinks the last thing a convicted school bully needs is more idle time.

"My fear is — when people are going to be stuck at home, they don’t have a car to get around — they’re going to be up to even more bad stuff," said Powell.

Not to mention, keeping them from potentially positive activities.

"We’re talking about productive things they can do, like go to work, go to school, you know, stay busy with sports," said Powell.

Rep. Russell thinks just the threat of taking away driving abilities could make all the difference. "You know, there’s a mechanism in place if they don’t want to have their license suspended -- all they have to do is not bully another child. So it’s as simple as that," said Russell. "Whether it be suicides or violence or whatnot, it all stems to the root cause of bullying."

The bill has passed two committees so far in the House, and has a few more stops, before lawmakers could take a final vote.

