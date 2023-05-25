Legislators calling for Governor Lee to cancel special session set for August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small group of legislators are wanting Governor Lee to cancel the special session set for August 21.

The session is expected to talk about public safety and gun control after the Covenant school shooting

Representative Bryan Richey and two of his colleagues who signed the letter are saying they can talk about different ways to improve public safety when the legislative season picks back up in January.

The letter, addressed to Governor Bill Lee says those who have signed do not want to pass a red flag law.

In April, the governor called on lawmakers to pass an "order of protection law" that would keep guns out of the hands of someone who poses a threat to themselves or others.

The letter states in part

"Our proposed special session, apparently calculated to pressure legislators to pass such a law, strikes us as an expensive, disruptive, futile and counter-productive publicity stunt."

The letter goes on to claim the covenant shooting wouldn't have been stopped by a red flag law and that the session is a solution in search of a problem

Tennessee House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons reacted by saying

“Tennesseans overwhelmingly support gun safety laws to better protect our children and communities and want legislative action. Democrats agree and stand ready to get to work. As usual, the only thing standing in the way to public safety is the Republican supermajority.”

The full letter can be read below.