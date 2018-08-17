KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Sunsphere in Knoxville has been made using LEGO blocks for the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention.

The convention is being held August 25 and 26 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Members of the Tennessee Valley LEGO Club, which has chapters in Knoxville, Nashville, and Huntsville, will be displaying their creations.

Photos: LEGO Art From Tennessee Includes Sunsphere

Those creations include castles, cities, and trains.

Members of the club have won various awards for their creations and displays. The masterpieces will be some of the highlights of the convention.

Other attractions at the convention will include:

Massive LEGO displays that are larger than life

LEGO Friends building area

Big Brick Building for younger visitors

LEGO retail for purchasing LEGO products

A fan zone with some of the world's best fan builders

For more information, visit them online.