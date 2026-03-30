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Let Me Help: Financial planning is more than investing

Let Me Help: Financial planning is more than investing
Let Me Help: Financial planning is more than investing
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investments are part of your overall financial planning. Finance expert Paul Winkler tell us why it's important to remember the other parts as well.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

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