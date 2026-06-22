Let Me Help: 3 tips for better sleep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having trouble falling asleep? Dr. Bijoy John has a few suggestions that should help you out. You can learn more about his practice in Brentwood, Sleep Wellness Clinics of America, and his book, Nobody’s Sleeping: 7 Proven Sleep Strategies for Better Health and Happiness, on his website.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

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