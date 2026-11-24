NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. More than 67,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, and more than 52,000 are expected to die from it, making it the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

Dr. Meredith Pelster is a medical oncologist with SCRI Oncology Partners and Associate Director of Gastrointestinal Cancer Research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. She believes this is the beginning of a new era of more targeted personal treatment for pancreatic cancer.

In August of 2026, the FDA approved Daraxonrasib, sold as RASONQUE. More than 90% of pancreatic cancers are driven by a change in a gene that controls cell growth called K-Ras. Daraxonrasib is able to target K-Ras and successfully block a mutation that causes too much cell growth. In a large clinical trial with patients whose pancreas cancer had grown after their first chemotherapy treatment, people who took Daraxonrasib lived about twice as long on average as those who received additional chemotherapy. Many felt better during treatment as well. SCRI Oncology Partners was a site for the early phase 1 study and phase 3 study that led to the FDA approval of Daraxonrasib.

Dr. Pelster says every advance in treatments is because patients volunteer for clinical trials. "Trials give patients early access to promising new therapies, and they're how we learn what works better than our current standard," she said.

It's also recommended to talk to your doctor about family history and genetic testing. About 1 in 10 pancreatic cancers are hereditary. The result of genetic testing can guide your own treatment and help your family members get screened earlier. SCRI Oncology Partners offers a genetic cancer risk assessment clinic where genetic testing can be discussed.

It's important to recognize potential symptoms of pancreatic cancer because they can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Symptoms can look like pain in the upper abdomen, especially pain that radiates or moves into the back, unintentional weight loss, changes in digestion such as greasy or floating stools, new onset of diabetes, especially for those older than 50 and without other usual risk factors, and yellowing of the skin or yellowing of the whites of the eyes. Darker urine, pale stools or itching can be a sign that pancreas cancer is blocking the biliary drainage.

The development of Daraxonrasib tells medical professionals that main molecular target in pancreatic cancer can be hit. Researchers are testing Daraxonrasib along with other therapies and as a first treatment. They're also studying whether Daraxonrasib can help patients whose cancer has been removed with surgery reduce the rates of recurrence.

Dr. Pelster has a message for patients that are newly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She said, "You are not alone, and there are more options today than there have ever been."

For more information, visit cancercarescri.com.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.