Let Me Help: Being kind to others at the airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As you head out to the airport remember to be kind to everyone else traveling.

Everyone wants to get to their destination quickly and safely.

Mariah Grumet at Old Soul Etiquette gives us a good reminder of how to make our travel experience as relaxing as possible.

"Ensure you are prepared with what you need at each checkpoint, so you aren't holding up any lines," she said. "While you are traveling around the airport, walk on the right and pass on the left as there may be people rushing to make their flight. This applies to escalators and moving walkways as well."

Remember to use headphones in the airport and on the airplane as well.

"Keep your personal space tidy and be mindful of space around you. Remember clean up after yourself," she continued. "For the most important tip of them all, always be kind and considerate to everyone, especially the airport and airplane staff."

