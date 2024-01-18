Watch Now
Let Me Help: Check out these delicious white fish tacos

Posted at 10:34 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 11:34:58-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nutritionist Lori Zabka shares her recipe for white fish tacos. You can find more nutrition tips and recipes on her website.

WHITE FISH TACOS

Ingredients for Crema:

  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for Tacos:

  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 pounds white fish fillets
  • 8 cassava flour tortillas
  • 2 cups shredded purple cabbage 
  • 1/4 cup sliced radishes
  • 1/2 cup julienned carrots
  • 1/2 cup julienned jicama
  • 2 cups chopped romaine
  • Cilantro
  • Diced avocado

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. To prepare crema, combine the first 7 ingredients in a small bowl; set aside. 
  2. To prepare tacos, combine cumin and next 5 ingredients (through garlic powder) in a small bowl; sprinkle spice mixture evenly over both sides of fish. 
  3. Place fish on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 425 for 9 minutes, until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness. Place fish in a bowl; break into pieces with a fork. 
  4. Heat tortillas according to package directions. 
  5. Divide fish evenly among tortillas; top each with 1/4 cup cabbage, romaine lettuce, carrots, radishes, cilantro, diced avocado, and 1 tablespoon crema.

