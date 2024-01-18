Let Me Help: Check out these delicious white fish tacos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nutritionist Lori Zabka shares her recipe for white fish tacos. You can find more nutrition tips and recipes on her website.
WHITE FISH TACOS
Ingredients for Crema:
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients for Tacos:
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 1/2 pounds white fish fillets
- 8 cassava flour tortillas
- 2 cups shredded purple cabbage
- 1/4 cup sliced radishes
- 1/2 cup julienned carrots
- 1/2 cup julienned jicama
- 2 cups chopped romaine
- Cilantro
- Diced avocado
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. To prepare crema, combine the first 7 ingredients in a small bowl; set aside.
- To prepare tacos, combine cumin and next 5 ingredients (through garlic powder) in a small bowl; sprinkle spice mixture evenly over both sides of fish.
- Place fish on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 425 for 9 minutes, until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness. Place fish in a bowl; break into pieces with a fork.
- Heat tortillas according to package directions.
- Divide fish evenly among tortillas; top each with 1/4 cup cabbage, romaine lettuce, carrots, radishes, cilantro, diced avocado, and 1 tablespoon crema.
