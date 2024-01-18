Let Me Help: Check out these delicious white fish tacos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nutritionist Lori Zabka shares her recipe for white fish tacos. You can find more nutrition tips and recipes on her website.

WHITE FISH TACOS

Ingredients for Crema:



1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for Tacos:

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds white fish fillets

8 cassava flour tortillas

2 cups shredded purple cabbage

1/4 cup sliced radishes

1/2 cup julienned carrots

1/2 cup julienned jicama

2 cups chopped romaine

Cilantro

Diced avocado

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. To prepare crema, combine the first 7 ingredients in a small bowl; set aside. To prepare tacos, combine cumin and next 5 ingredients (through garlic powder) in a small bowl; sprinkle spice mixture evenly over both sides of fish. Place fish on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 425 for 9 minutes, until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness. Place fish in a bowl; break into pieces with a fork. Heat tortillas according to package directions. Divide fish evenly among tortillas; top each with 1/4 cup cabbage, romaine lettuce, carrots, radishes, cilantro, diced avocado, and 1 tablespoon crema.



For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.