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Let Me Help: Does car insurance follow you or the car?

Halle Maynard with the Southwestern Insurance Group helps us out and explains whether your car insurance follows you or the car.
Let Me Help: Does car insurance follow you or the car?
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halle Maynard with the Southwestern Insurance Group helps us out and explains whether your car insurance follows you or the car.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.

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South Nashville entrepreneur overcomes hardships and reunites with NC5 mentor

You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.