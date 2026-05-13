Let Me Help: Does car insurance follow you or the car?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halle Maynard with the Southwestern Insurance Group helps us out and explains whether your car insurance follows you or the car.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

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