Let Me Help: Financial planning is more than investing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bad financial advisor can be worse for your money than no advisor at all. Finance expert Paul Winkler has some pointers to remember when looking for the right advisor for you.
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom