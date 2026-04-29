Let Me Help: Financial planning is more than investing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bad financial advisor can be worse for your money than no advisor at all. Finance expert Paul Winkler has some pointers to remember when looking for the right advisor for you.

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