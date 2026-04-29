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Let Me Help: Financial planning is more than investing

Finance expert Paul Winkler has some pointers to remember when looking for the right advisor for you.
Let Me Help: Financial planning is more than investing
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bad financial advisor can be worse for your money than no advisor at all. Finance expert Paul Winkler has some pointers to remember when looking for the right advisor for you.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.

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Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.