Watch Now
NewsLet Me Help

Actions

Let Me Help: Free resources for students

Let Me Help: Free resources for students
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're inching closer to the end of the school year, so here are some free online learning resources to help you over the next few months.

Find educational videos on Khan Academy, Crash Course and PBS Learning Media. Create study tools on Quizlet. These are a few tools that people at NewsChannel 5 used in school. Let us know about any others!

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community