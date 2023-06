NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know you can interact with some of the animals at the Nashville Zoo? Caitlin Lucia shares her experience with the zoo's backstage pass.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.