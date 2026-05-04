Let Me Help: Gift ideas for the mom who loves gardening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mother's Day is right around the corner. Sydney Throneberry at Gaylord Opryland shares a few gift ideas for moms who enjoy her time in the garden.

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