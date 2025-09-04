Let Me Help: Habits of 'highly annoying travelers'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon Blewett is a frequent flier and author of How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: Survival Guide for the Frequent Business Traveler.

He says a few habits of travelers that can make flying a hassle as well as how he stays calm and collected during high-stress travel days. You can get his book on his website. https://www.brandonblewett.com/

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.