Let Me Help: How ADHD differs from person to person

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to understand mental disorders when you don't have them yourself, but that doesn't mean we can't learn and ask questions.

Trina Haynes with My Lady ADHD tells us a common misconception of people with ADHD.

"One common misconception of someone with ADHD is that they're hyper. It's possible and even quite common for ADHD to occur even without being physically hyperactive," she said. "Some people, commonly women, mask their hyperactivity well because they've learned to control it, or they may have the predominately inattentive type of ADHD which can manifest differently."

A person with an inattentive type of ADHD may be easily distracted, have difficulty focusing on tasks, and often forget things.

"It's important to remember that ADHD can show up differently from person to person, and just because someone isn't super hyperactive, it doesn't mean that they don't possibly still have ADHD," Haynes added.

