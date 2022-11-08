Watch Now
Let Me Help: How to keep stocking stuffers organized

Posted at 9:57 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 10:57:53-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Debby Bivins with @a_christmasdoseofdeb helps us organize our stocking stuffers for each family member before the holidays.

"You need a hanger and plastic bag," Bivins explained. "Label the hanger if you want. Put each gift in the appropriate bag after shopping."

