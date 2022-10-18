Let Me Help: How to respectfully decline an invite

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season means a lot of holiday parties!

It can be overwhelming trying to attend all of them, so Mariah Grumet at Old Soul Etiquette helps us respectfully decline a party invite.

"Number one, be sure to RSVP and in a timely manner. Number two, you do not need to give a long-winded excuse of why you will not be attending. Your reasoning can simply be you have a previous commitment. Number three, if you would like to, propose another time that you can get together with the host. For an extra bonus tip, but of course not required, you can always send a small gift in your absence," Grumet said.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.