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Let Me Help: How to stand out in virtual interviews

Most first round interviews in a job search nowadays are conducted through a virtual platform like Zoom or Teams. Jonathan McIntosh from Thinking Ahead Executive Search offers tips for standing out in an online interview.
Let Me Help: How to stand out in virtual interviews
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most first round interviews in a job search nowadays are conducted through a virtual platform like Zoom or Teams. A few simple do's and don’ts can set you up for interview success. Jonathan McIntosh from Thinking Ahead Executive Search offers tips for standing out in an online interview.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.

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