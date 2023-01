NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It can be tough to get back into the swing of things after the holidays and winter break. Megan Peek helps us start off the new semester on the right foot.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.