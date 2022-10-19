Let Me Help: How to teach your dog to play fetch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you want your dog to play fetch it may take some training.

Thankfully, veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior is here to help.

"Essentially you get two balls. Throw one of them. When your dog gets it, entice them with the second ball," Dr. Prior explained. "Throw the second ball, and then pick up the first ball. Then keep doing that over and over, and eventually take out the second ball."

