Let Me Help: Keep poinsettias looking beautiful all season long

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As fun as the holidays are, there's a lot of planning that goes into it! From presents to decorations the to-do list can get long.

So we want to help you, so you can enjoy your time with your family.

Megan McDugald helps us keep poinsettias looking beautiful all season long.

Tips:

Pick one with nice, green and healthy leaves and with tight inner buds.

Keep away from the heat of a fireplace or drafts from windows.

Don't over water. They only need watering once a week.

