Let Me Help: Lightly prune crape myrtle trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have a crape myrtle tree in your yard, you may have heard about "Crape Murder".

It's when the tops of crape myrtles are cut down. Lukas Suzano with Davey Tree of Nashville says you don't need to trim your trees so aggressively. There's a better way to take care of them.

