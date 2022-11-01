Watch Now
Let Me Help: Make this banana 'sushi' for your picky eaters

Emily Woods from @EmilyUnscripted helps parents with a snack for picky eaters.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 12:52:10-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emily Woods from @EmilyUnscripted helps parents with a snack for picky eaters.

Steps:

  • Spread your favorite combo of peanut butter, hazelnut spread, and cookie butter, etc. onto a tortilla
  • Drizzle honey
  • Sprinkle cinnamon
  • Put the banana in the middle and roll
  • Cut like sushi

