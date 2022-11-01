Let Me Help: Make this banana 'sushi' for your picky eaters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emily Woods from @EmilyUnscripted helps parents with a snack for picky eaters.

Steps:



Spread your favorite combo of peanut butter, hazelnut spread, and cookie butter, etc. onto a tortilla

Drizzle honey

Sprinkle cinnamon

Put the banana in the middle and roll

Cut like sushi

