Let Me Help: Making chocolate cake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lora Mclaughlin Peterson with LORAfied helps us make a chocolate cake that looks as good as it tastes.

Lora's recipe:

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 cup avocado oil

1/2 cup milk (I used 2% milk)

1 tsp vanilla

1 box Devil’s food cake mix

2 tsp. Cinnamon

1 small box Jello instant chocolate pudding mix

1 bag chocolate chips

Beat eggs, then add: yogurt, oil, milk, and vanilla, mix until combined.

Mix in cake mix, cinnamon, and pudding mix.

Fold in chocolate chips.

Spread on to prepared pan, the batter will be thick.

Bake 350F 25-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Let it cool completely before frosting.

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

2 cup butter, softened 6 cups powdered sugar 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

6 Tbsp heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. salt

Using a mixer, beat butter for about minutes.

Add sugar and beat another 3 minutes.

Continue mixing, adding in cocoa, vanilla and salt.

Add in cream at the end and blend until smooth.

