Let Me Help: Making Thanksgiving breakfast easy

Posted at 9:47 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 10:47:29-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's now a week after Halloween which probably means all the good candy is gone and you're left with candy corn.

Don't throw them out just yet, because Shannon Doherty with @athomewith.shannon has a quick tip to use them on Thanksgiving morning.

  • Get donuts and donut holes.
  • Put the donut hole in the hole of the donuts.
  • Decorate it as a turkey with candy corn.

