Let Me Help: Making Thanksgiving breakfast easy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's now a week after Halloween which probably means all the good candy is gone and you're left with candy corn.

Don't throw them out just yet, because Shannon Doherty with @athomewith.shannon has a quick tip to use them on Thanksgiving morning.

Get donuts and donut holes.

Put the donut hole in the hole of the donuts.

Decorate it as a turkey with candy corn.

