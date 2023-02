NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some of you might be planning a spring or summer getaway. Katie from Katie's Travel Tricks tells us how to get more out of our all-inclusive vacations.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.