Let Me Help: Mediterranean pasta salad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chelsea LeBlanc shares her recipe for a Mediterranean Pasta Salad. Chelsea LeBlanc, RDN, LD, registered dietitian and owner of Chelsea LeBlanc Nutrition in Nashville, TN.
Recipe serves 6
Ingredients
- 1 box whole wheat pasta
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ English cucumber, diced
- Fresh basil and mint, chopped
- Feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- Pine nuts, option to toast
Dressing:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ tablespoon garlic, minced
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
Optional Add-Ins:
- Olives
- Roasted red peppers
- Sundried tomatoes
Instructions
- Cook the Pasta: Cook the pasta according to package instructions, but for 1-2 minutes less than the recommended time for a firmer texture. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside to cool.
- Make the Dressing: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper.
- Combine Ingredients: Add the cooled pasta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chopped basil, mint, feta cheese, chickpeas, and pine nuts to the bowl with the dressing. Toss until everything is evenly coated.
- Optional Add-Ins: If using, add in the olives, roasted red peppers, or sundried tomatoes for extra flavor.
- Serve: Enjoy the salad immediately, or refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to meld. Perfect for a quick, healthy meal!
Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.
For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.