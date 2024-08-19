Let Me Help: Mediterranean pasta salad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chelsea LeBlanc shares her recipe for a Mediterranean Pasta Salad. Chelsea LeBlanc, RDN, LD, registered dietitian and owner of Chelsea LeBlanc Nutrition in Nashville, TN.

Recipe serves 6

Ingredients



1 box whole wheat pasta

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

½ English cucumber, diced

Fresh basil and mint, chopped

Feta cheese, crumbled

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Pine nuts, option to toast

Dressing:



¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ tablespoon garlic, minced

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Optional Add-Ins:



Olives

Roasted red peppers

Sundried tomatoes

Instructions



Cook the Pasta: Cook the pasta according to package instructions, but for 1-2 minutes less than the recommended time for a firmer texture. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside to cool.

Make the Dressing: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper.

Combine Ingredients: Add the cooled pasta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chopped basil, mint, feta cheese, chickpeas, and pine nuts to the bowl with the dressing. Toss until everything is evenly coated.

Optional Add-Ins: If using, add in the olives, roasted red peppers, or sundried tomatoes for extra flavor.

Serve: Enjoy the salad immediately, or refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to meld. Perfect for a quick, healthy meal!

