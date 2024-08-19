Watch Now
Let Me Help: Mediterranean pasta salad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chelsea LeBlanc shares her recipe for a Mediterranean Pasta Salad. Chelsea LeBlanc, RDN, LD, registered dietitian and owner of Chelsea LeBlanc Nutrition in Nashville, TN.

Recipe serves 6

Ingredients

  • 1 box whole wheat pasta
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ½ English cucumber, diced
  • Fresh basil and mint, chopped
  • Feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • Pine nuts, option to toast

Dressing:

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ½ tablespoon garlic, minced
  • salt, to taste
  • black pepper, to taste 

Optional Add-Ins:

  • Olives
  • Roasted red peppers
  • Sundried tomatoes

Instructions

  1. Cook the Pasta: Cook the pasta according to package instructions, but for 1-2 minutes less than the recommended time for a firmer texture. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside to cool.
  2. Make the Dressing: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper.
  3. Combine Ingredients: Add the cooled pasta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chopped basil, mint, feta cheese, chickpeas, and pine nuts to the bowl with the dressing. Toss until everything is evenly coated.
  4. Optional Add-Ins: If using, add in the olives, roasted red peppers, or sundried tomatoes for extra flavor.
  5. Serve: Enjoy the salad immediately, or refrigerate for a few hours to allow the flavors to meld. Perfect for a quick, healthy meal!

