NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes parents and teachers have to have conversations neither look forward to, but Megan Peek says open communication is key for an easy school year.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.