Let Me Help: Poor sleep linked to weight gain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many health experts say getting good quality sleep is one of the most beneficial things for your health. Dr. Bijoy John tells us how poor sleep can affect your weight. You can learn more about his practice in Brentwood, Sleep Wellness Clinics of America, and his book, Nobody’s Sleeping: 7 Proven Sleep Strategies for Better Health and Happiness, on his website.

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