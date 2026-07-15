Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLet Me Help

Actions

Let Me Help: Poor sleep linked to weight gain

Many health experts say getting good quality sleep is one of the most beneficial things for your health. Dr. Bijoy John tells us how poor sleep can affect your weight.
Let Me Help: Poor sleep linked to weight gain
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many health experts say getting good quality sleep is one of the most beneficial things for your health. Dr. Bijoy John tells us how poor sleep can affect your weight. You can learn more about his practice in Brentwood, Sleep Wellness Clinics of America, and his book, Nobody’s Sleeping: 7 Proven Sleep Strategies for Better Health and Happiness, on his website.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.