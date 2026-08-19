Let Me Help: Quality sleep can improve mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The quality of sleep you get at night has an effect on the day you'll have. Dr. Bijoy John tells us how sleeping well can improve your mental health. You can learn more about his practice in Brentwood, Sleep Wellness Clinics of America, and his book, Nobody’s Sleeping: 7 Proven Sleep Strategies for Better Health and Happiness, on his website.

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