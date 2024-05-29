Let Me Help: Recipe for 'money bags'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Need an easy dinner idea for tonight? Airica Puckett shares her recipe for what she calls money bags.

Ingredients:



1 block of Philadelphia cream cheese

1 packet of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups of freshly shredded chicken

2 packages of crescent rolls



Preheat your oven to 375°F. In a bowl, combine the cream cheese and Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning until well mixed. Add the shredded cheddar cheese and freshly shredded chicken to the bowl, mixing until you have a creamy mixture. Open the crescent rolls and separate them into individual pieces. Take 2 pieces of dough and press them together along the dotted line to form one large rectangle. Scoop a heaping tablespoon of the chicken-cheese mixture into the center of the dough, then fold the dough around the mixture to form a "money bag" shape. Place the money bags on a baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes, or until they are golden brown on the outside and warm and gooey on the inside.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.