Let Me Help: Screen-free activities that promote storytelling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many parents want to cut their kids' time on screens to a minimum, and we want to help. We spoke with Jennifer Stine and Laura Abernathy at Celebree School of Franklin-Cool Springs who shared a few screen-free activities that also promote storytelling for your little ones.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.