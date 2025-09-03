Let Me Help: Screening for prostate cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer.

Dr. Benjamin Garmezy is a GU medical oncologist and Associate Director of GU Research Program at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He recommends early screenings for men with the cancer in their family history as well as Black men. That can be done with a PSA blood test.

Prostate cancer is very curable. The 5-year survival rate can be as high as 99% if caught in an early stage. However, it can drop to less than 50% if detected in later stages.

This is why Dr. Garmezy recommends cancer screenings. Screenings also rule out other medical concerns. Symptoms are similar to symptoms of aging in men and urinary tract infections. That includes lower urinary stream, urinary frequency, inability to void or painful urination.

Patients who need treatment typically receive surgery or radiation. Stronger treatment includes radiation with hormonal therapy.

The Sarah Cannon Research Institute is working on treatments that would be less toxic and more effective. There are clinical trials for new therapies involving cellular based approaches. It uses our body's immune system to attack cancer.

You can find more information at cancercarescri.com .

