NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know many of you may be figuring out what treats you could make for spooky season. Ryan McCord shows us how to make cake pops that are perfect for your Halloween party.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.