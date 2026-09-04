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Let Me Help: Supporting veterans' mental health

The American Psychiatric Association Foundation is expanding its mental health campaign to provide support to veterans and families. Rawle Andrews Junior tells us the warning signs when a veteran is facing challenges and shares to free resources available to them.
Let Me Help: Supporting veterans' mental health
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and while 6% of Americans have served in the military, veterans account for 17.8% of suicides according to the National Library of Medicine.

The American Psychiatric Association Foundation has expanded its public awareness campaign, Mental Health Care Works, to support veterans and their families. Executive Director Rawle Andrews Jr. tells us about the warning signs when a veteran is facing challenges and the free resources available to them at mentalhealthcareworks.org.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.

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