Let Me Help: Supporting veterans' mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and while 6% of Americans have served in the military, veterans account for 17.8% of suicides according to the National Library of Medicine.

The American Psychiatric Association Foundation has expanded its public awareness campaign, Mental Health Care Works, to support veterans and their families. Executive Director Rawle Andrews Jr. tells us about the warning signs when a veteran is facing challenges and the free resources available to them at mentalhealthcareworks.org.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

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