Let Me Help: Tips for the wedge shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Harry Taylor at the Gaylord Springs Golf Links shows us some tips when trying out the wedge shot.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.