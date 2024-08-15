Watch Now
Let Me Help: Upside down hot honey pizza casserole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Airica Puckett shares her recipe for an upside down hot honey pizza casserole.

2 cans crescent rolls
2 lbs. ground beef
2 jars of tomato sauce
1 green pepper (chopped)
1 onion (chopped)
2 tbsp. butter to sautee
12 oz. sour cream
2 cups mozzarella cheese
1 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup butter melted
Italian seasoning
Spicy hot honey (optional)

Sautee with butter, onion & pepper, then once softened add ground beef. Brown your ground beef and add spaghetti seasoning & tomato sauce. Allow to simmer 5-10 minutes.

Layer in greased 9x12 pan:
Crescent roll
Ground beef mixture
Sour cream
Mozzarella
Pepperoni
Hot honey
Crescent roll
Brush with melted butter
Top with Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning

Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

