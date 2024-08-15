Let Me Help: Upside down hot honey pizza casserole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Airica Puckett shares her recipe for an upside down hot honey pizza casserole.

2 cans crescent rolls

2 lbs. ground beef

2 jars of tomato sauce

1 green pepper (chopped)

1 onion (chopped)

2 tbsp. butter to sautee

12 oz. sour cream

2 cups mozzarella cheese

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup butter melted

Italian seasoning

Spicy hot honey (optional)

Sautee with butter, onion & pepper, then once softened add ground beef. Brown your ground beef and add spaghetti seasoning & tomato sauce. Allow to simmer 5-10 minutes.

Layer in greased 9x12 pan:

Crescent roll

Ground beef mixture

Sour cream

Mozzarella

Pepperoni

Hot honey

Crescent roll

Brush with melted butter

Top with Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning

Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

