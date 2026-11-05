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Let Me Help: Where to save or splurge for holiday dinner

Whether you're hosting or bringing a dish to Thanksgiving this year, it's going to cost you more at the grocery store. Where can you save some money? Chef Joseph Goldman answers that question.
Let Me Help: Where to save or splurge for holiday dinner
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're hosting or bringing a dish to Thanksgiving this year, it's going to cost you more at the grocery store. Where can you save some money? Chef Joseph Goldman answers that question. Chef Joe has several cookbooks to help you in the kitchen. You can find them on his website.

Watch this Let Me Help segment in the video player above.

For more great tips like this, catch NewsChannel 5 This Morning at 9 a.m. on weekdays. If you'd like to submit a tip, email us at letmehelp@newschannel5.com.

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