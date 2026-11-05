Let Me Help: Where to save or splurge for holiday dinner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're hosting or bringing a dish to Thanksgiving this year, it's going to cost you more at the grocery store. Where can you save some money? Chef Joseph Goldman answers that question. Chef Joe has several cookbooks to help you in the kitchen. You can find them on his website.

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