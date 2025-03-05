Letters and Love: Scrabble stirs friendship, even romance in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When was the last time you played Scrabble?

It's a classic rainy day activity, or commonly played at the kitchen table after dinner.

While so many of us have moved toward games on a smartphone or electronic device, there's something nostalgic about playing a board game — especially a classic like Scrabble.

In fact, for some people, it's still a routine. There's a group that gets together every Thursday afternoon at the Bellevue Library.

The boards are provided, but close to a dozen people have become regulars.

“Early days of when I retired, I started coming over here," said Laurie Travis. "It was back before COVID. And I played several years with some people from that group.”

The founder of that group moved, but Travis wanted to keep this going. It's not even just about playing, but also finding ways to improve your skill.

"When people first start playing, they say 'Oh, I’m going to get the longest word!' And that’s not the main thing you should do," she said. "But they think that’s the best part and you get more points if you have better placements. So we teach people about that.”

The group loves it when new people come. Alicia Slaughter moved to Nashville in 2022.

"I just think it’s a great game for you to learn logic," she said. "And strategy because you have to play offense and defense.”

“It’s probably considered a nerdy kind of game, but it’s extremely helpful in a lot of other things that I think young people could benefit from," Slaughter added.

I also met Debbie Bond. Let me tell you about her — she told me her Scrabble story and it was something I least expected.

“Well, I met my husband through a Scrabble club," she said.

Bond met her husband through a different group in Nashville, but this just goes to show how you truly never know where you can find love.

“He was in the club first and then I joined and we became friends," she said.

The Bellevue Library hosts this group from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoons.

Do you have a favorite Scrabble memory? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.