LGBTQ+ advocates rally at Tennessee Capitol against 'slate of hate' bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of bills are being considered in 2026 in the Tennessee legislature, but several are deeply concerning to the LGBTQ+ community. Advocates invited people to come to Capitol Hill to fight against them.

The Tennessee Equality Project held its annual "Advancing Equality Day on the Hill" event, a tradition that has continued since 2005. The organizers said they wish the event wasn't necessary.

"When legislation tries to erase people, silence is not an option," said Brenda Gadd, a Metro Council member.

Every year, the Tennessee Equality Project announces their "slate of hate" — bills they feel unfairly target the LGBTQ+ community.

"Our community, once again, is having to work very hard in 2026," said Chris Sanders, Executive Director of the Tennessee Equality Project.

In 2026, the list includes 10 bills

Two include apparent challenges to Supreme Court decisions, including the "Banning Bostock Act."

Bostock vs. Clayton County is a landmark decision that widened the definition of sexual discrimination in the workplace.

"It defines sex as including sexual orientation and gender identity," Sanders said.

The bill would direct Tennessee courts to not follow that Supreme Court ruling.

"Then we really don’t have much of a fabric for defending ourselves from employment discrimination in this state," Sanders added.

Another would allow private individuals and businesses to not recognize same-sex marriages.

"Well that's debatable where that does right now or not. There are already wedding venues turning away same-sex couples as it is," Sanders said.

Several bills deal with healthcare, including one that would block TennCare from providing gender-affirming care, the ability for people to sue healthcare providers that "coerced" someone into youth gender-affirming care, and a bill that prevents doctors from asking certain questions about gender identity without parental approval.

"The things a healthcare provider asks are not meant to be intrusive or ideological, they are meant to be part of the open honest dialogue of a good diagnosis," Sanders said.

Other bills on their radar include a proposal to prevent a state employee or public school teacher from wearing or displaying anything resembling a pride flag.

Legislation would extend to honorifics and titles.

"In other words, it's fine to tell a trans man who is a principal, I'm sorry I'm going to call you Miss," Sanders said.

Another bill wouldn't take a child away from a parent's custody if they refuse to affirm their child's transgender identity.

And one measure would codify more of the library book bans, already practiced by many Tennessee public libraries.

The Tennessee Equality Project plans to fight against all of the bills. "We will pack hearing rooms, we will flood phone lines," Gadd said.

At least to the extent they can. "We're probably going to lose some battles in 2026," Sanders said. "It's going to be a long slog because we've got some tough bills ahead."

