Libraries offer entertainment, sanctuary from the heat for free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heat is on and meteorological summer is underway in a big way in the Southern United States.

For those outside who need a break from the blazing temperatures, the Metro Nashville Public Library on Church Street downtown has a lot to offer.

Of course, the library is a great place to grab a book and kick back in a comfy chair, but for those who don't feel like reading, there are plenty of other options available as well.

"We've got all of our materials displayed out here to where if you want to just read a book or a magazine, just take some time, you could do that. If you want to play a board game, we've got some of those down on the first floor. We've got a giant chess board you can come play. We've got cell phone outlets if you need to charge. We give out water. We have public computers," said Nashville Public Library Public Information Officer Ed Brown.

Board games, charging outlets, public computers, movie streaming... the possibilities abound.

Most importantly, the library gives out water for free.

"Every day of the week, if you're in downtown Nashville, the main library is a place you can come. If you just need a break, want to check out a book or just want to get out of the heat for a little while," Brown reinforced.

All year round — but especially in the summer months — the library wants to be a safe and inviting place for people who need a break from the elements. Everyone is welcome, whether experiencing homeless or just on a lunch break at work.

Hours vary by location, but the main library downtown is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.