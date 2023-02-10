License plate reader pilot program begins in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After months of debate, Metro Council voted on a license plate reader pilot program at the end of last year. Now it is finally going into effect.

Metro Police are rolling out 39 LPRs and said they will be distributed equitably across Davidson County. The exact locations will be listed on MNPD's website.

There will be 24 fixed LPR cameras. People will see signs that state "License Plate Reader Technology in Use" at these locations.

There will also be five trailer-based LPRs which allow police to move them to address trends in specific areas.

Lastly, 10 police vehicles will be equipped with LPR technology.

This is part of a six-month pilot program and at the end of that six months, MNPD will submit a report to Metro Council for the findings.

Metro police said this will help track down criminals involved in stolen vehicle cases, reckless driving, and in missing person cases.

LPRs have gotten pushback from people who feel this is infringing on their rights as surveillance, but Metro police said it will not be used to enforce expired tags or driver's licenses, or other more minor infractions.