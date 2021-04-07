Licensed therapists at new mental wellness studio in 12 South offering same-day services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new business in 12 South is hoping to make holistic mental health treatments more accessible and inviting.

The Happy Hour offers one-on-ones, duo sessions and group meditation and mindfulness classes six days a week.

"The whole intention behind it was to destigmatize asking for help," said Clara Belden, owner.

The business is now open in the vibrant 12 South neighborhood at 2911 12th Ave S.

"I would say that we are on the leading edge of this. For us it was one of our top priorities to make it more approachable, to create this kind of space," Belden said.

According to the latest numbers from Mental Health America of the MidSouth, one in five adults with a mental health condition has tried seeking treatment and could not find any.

"So many times people are going through a crisis or problem or even just an argument that's stressing them out and there is really nothing to turn to in the moment. We want to be able to help people while they are experiencing the big emotions," Belden said.

While you can drop in, it is preferred you reserve your time at least three hours in advance. You can also buy multiple sessions online.

Additionally, licensed talk therapists and holistic life coaches lead stress management and team-building workshops for businesses.

Insurance is not accepted, but you can use HSA funds or pay a more traditional way.