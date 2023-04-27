Licensing for more than 30 party buses up for debate in public hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an issue that has been debated for the last several years, party buses driving through downtown Nashville.

On Thursday, the Transportation Licensing Commissioners will decide the future of more than 30 'transportainment' companies.

The group Safe Fun Nashville, who has been pushing for more regulations on party buses, is hoping some of the applications to continue operating will get denied.

There will be a public hearing where people can speak up for or against the entertainment transportation vehicles hoping for licensing.

The Nashville Department of Transportation previously recommended the number of ETV's be reduced from 89 to 40 due to increased downtown traffic and will present its findings at the meeting.

Last year more regulations went into effect that banned open containers on party vehicles with open roofs and no side barriers.

Thursday's meeting starts at 12:30 at the Metro courthouse and the hearing for transportainment is at the end of the agenda.