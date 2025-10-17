'Life-changing:' How a new app at BNA is helping blind, deaf people navigate the airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new tool at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) is shining a light on accessibility.

The launch of a new app called GoodMaps is providing special technology for people who have trouble seeing or hearing.

With vibrations, audio cues and large text, the app helps anyone with vision or hearing issues get around the airport easier.

"It was awesome, it was like one of the most normal things I've done in 3 years," laughed Katie Smith, who went blind three years ago.

Not only was she able to find her gate, but she could do it all without an obligatory wheelchair.

"The airlines are great, they'll offer to give you assistance, but their version of assistance, no matter what, is they want to pop you in a wheelchair and take you through security and dump you at your gate because it's faster and easier for them. Well, my eyes stopped working, not my legs," she explained.

"It's very helpful and I love being able to have the same independence I did 7 years ago when I had sight as well," added Kevin Kline, a local who worked on the GoodMaps app.

He's also blind and communicated with BNA on this exciting project for some time now. So far, it's had 5,000 total uses.

"You know, we're just trying to make it to where I have the same experience as anyone else," he said.

"To have an app that is so simple to use, that if you can vertically hold a phone, and walk or wheel, it's life-changing. It makes you be able to do that one thing, just like anybody else," added Katie.

In Tennessee, you can find GoodMaps at the airport and at the Tennessee State Library and Archives Building.

Kevin says the next airport to have GoodMaps will be Memphis, and there are hopes to get into even more local buildings soon.

