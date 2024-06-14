Watch Now
News

Actions

'Life coach' arrested in Franklin for identity theft and sex crimes

Adventure (1).png
WTVF
Adventure (1).png
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jun 13, 2024

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who promoted himself as a life coach is back in hot water for alleged identity theft and sex crimes.

Gordon Grigg, 61, was arrested Wednesday in Franklin and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Investigators said Grigg marketed himself as a life coach to make contact with victims.

These allegations come 15 years after Grigg was convicted and sentenced to prison time for his involvement in a ponzi scheme that cost dozens of investors more than $6 million when he also told victims he was a life coach.

In addition to the prison time in that case, Grigg was ordered to pay restitution to the tune of more than $6.1 million.

Wonder Woman; school celebrates beloved teacher living with brain cancer

I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community