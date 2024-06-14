'Life coach' arrested in Franklin for identity theft and sex crimes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who promoted himself as a life coach is back in hot water for alleged identity theft and sex crimes.
Gordon Grigg, 61, was arrested Wednesday in Franklin and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Investigators said Grigg marketed himself as a life coach to make contact with victims.
These allegations come 15 years after Grigg was convicted and sentenced to prison time for his involvement in a ponzi scheme that cost dozens of investors more than $6 million when he also told victims he was a life coach.
In addition to the prison time in that case, Grigg was ordered to pay restitution to the tune of more than $6.1 million.
