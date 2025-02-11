Life-saving baby box to be installed at Columbia Fire Station No. 01

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Columbia has announced a new partnership, bringing a life-saving product to the city.

A Baby box will be installed at the newly renovated Columbia Fire Station No. 01, providing a safe and secure option for parents in crisis to surrender their newborn.

The Tennessee Safe Haven law allows mothers of newborns to surrender unharmed babies to these designated facilities within the first two weeks of birth.

As long as the child is unharmed and surrendered within that time-frame, the parent will not face prosecution.

“We are proud to be part of this vital mission to protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Nick Brown, Deputy Chief of Columbia Fire & Rescue. “The Baby Box represents a compassionate and immediate solution for parents who find themselves in crisis, and we are committed to ensuring that this service is available to those in need.”

These baby boxes have been installed around the state including Murfreesboro, Lawrenceburg and Hendersonville!

