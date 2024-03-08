Life turned sour in 2020, but Nashville couple turned sour to 'sourdough'

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville has truly become a dream destination.

No, this isn't another story about someone moving here or the city's growth. More so, it's about opportunities presented and a city where your dreams can come true - even if life has dealt a bad hand.

That happened in 2020, which we know left a sour taste for many.

"I grew up baking with my mother, and I always enjoyed being in the kitchen," said Danny Greenberg, co-owner of Flour Your Dreams in Hermitage.

The bakery opened its brick-and-mortar location in 2023.

Baking was simply Danny's hobby growing up.

"It was my calling, I think," he said.

It was a calling he wasn't called to do until life dealt him that band hand in 2020.

"I was laid off in April of 2020," Greenberg said.

"So Danny always bakes as a stress reliever," said Tania Salas, Greenberg's wife and fellow owner of the bakery.

The pandemic turned into an opportunity for Greenberg and Salas.

"I bought an oven on eBay," Greenberg said. "An old Vulcan oven from some school district."

They did different breads all out of their garage. This quickly became a hit in their neighborhood, then the farmer's market.

"I'm a big foodie," Salas said. "I did grow up in a restaurant for a few years of my life. It was a seafood restaurant in Ecuador."

Combine Salas' experience with Greenberg's love of baking, and it led to this new opportunity.

"Owning a bakery was definitely in our future, we just didn't know when, and so that became the time," Greenberg said.

They say the community wanted more of their product and it quickly became clear this is what they were meant to do.

"They wanted the product more often and we wanted to see the more often, so I think it became pretty clear even in that first summer, that would be the goal, and that's what we wanted," Salas said.

Flour Your Dreams bakery is located at 3968 Dodson Chapel Rd in Hermitage.