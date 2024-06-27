Lights to shine on the inaugural Battle of Broadway 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Engines will be roaring at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Thursday night for the inaugural Battle of Broadway 150. It's all ahead of the big NASCAR weekend of racing in Lebanon.

The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with the big Battle of Broadway 150 race at 7:30. Tickets start at $25and kids under 11 get in free.

Two NASCAR stars, Ross Chastain and Josh Berry, will be racing with the Pro Late Models, vying for the $10,000 top prize. This is just one of several chances fans have to see them while they're in town this week.

At the Speedway, the field is expected to be strong with NASCAR talent, Nashville stars and touring series competitors all converging on the 150-lap event. In perfect Music City fashion, the winner gets to take home a guitar trophy!

Lebanon teenager Dawson Sutton currently leads the Nashville Pro Late Model standings after a win in his most recent race.

Then this weekend over at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, the NASCAR Cup Series' fourth annual Ally 400. Last year, more than 100,000 fans came out to see that action. It's sure to be a big one this weekend too.